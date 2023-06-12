ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated Pakistan's Special Olympics Team for participating in Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

The Special Olympics World Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event.

Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports. Nine days of exciting and inspiring competitions, by athletes and for athletes.

From June 17 to 25, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin – the first time that Germany will host the Games.