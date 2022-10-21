President felicitates people of Pakistan for coming out of FATF grey list

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday congratulated the people of Pakistan for coming out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list after four years of hard work by the government, institutions and individuals.

"Credit to all those who worked tirelessly, made changes in our laws & implemented the will to fight illegal movement of money," the president said in a tweet posted on his social media account.