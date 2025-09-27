Open Menu

President Felicitates Security Forces On Successful Operation In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the security forces on their successful operation in district Lakki Marwat that resulted in the elimination of seventeen Indian-sponsored terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khwarij.

The President paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the forces, saying their efforts reflect the nation’s firm resolve to eradicate Indian proxy terrorism from Pakistan.

He said the complete elimination of Fitna al-Khwarij and its networks was vital for lasting peace and stability in the country.

President Zardari reaffirmed that the entire nation stood united with its valiant armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

