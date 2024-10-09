Open Menu

President Felicitates Shahzaib Khan On Winning World Karate Combat Championship; Presents 100mn Cheque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

President felicitates Shahzaib Khan on winning World Karate Combat Championship; presents 100mn cheque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated Shahzaib Khan on winning the World Karate Combat Championship title in Singapore.

The president presented a cheque worth Rs100 million to Shahzaib.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti was also present on the occasion, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president praised Shahzaib Khan for bringing laurels to the country and expressed the hope that he would register more triumphs in the future.

He observed that the youth in Balochistan province was gifted with immense talent which required provision of opportunities.

He stressed that the youth should be encouraged to excel in arena of sports.

