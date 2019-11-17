UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Felicitates Sri Lankan President On Electoral Victory

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

President felicitates Sri Lankan president on electoral victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his electoral victory.

"We hope to continue working with you for the betterment of our people and to advance our shared interests of regional peace, stability and prosperity," the President said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Sunday Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

41 minutes ago

DMCC publishes diamond terminology guideline in Ar ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open &#039; ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Our experience in tolerance and coherence in ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.