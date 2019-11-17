President Felicitates Sri Lankan President On Electoral Victory
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his electoral victory.
"We hope to continue working with you for the betterment of our people and to advance our shared interests of regional peace, stability and prosperity," the President said in a tweet.