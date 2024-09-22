President Felicitates Sri Lanka's President-elect On His Electoral Victory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended heartfelt felicitations on the electoral victory of Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
In his congratulatory message, the president stated that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka as both countries enjoyed excellent cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, according to a President House press release.
He expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership.
President Zardari also wished good health and continued prosperity for the leadership and the people of Sri Lanka.
