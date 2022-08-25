UrduPoint.com

President, First Lady Host Dinner For Children To Celebrate 50th Marriage Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 10:49 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi Thursday hosted a dinner for orphans and special children on the occasion of 50th anniversary of their marriage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi Thursday hosted a dinner for orphans and special children on the occasion of 50th anniversary of their marriage.

The President and the First Lady cut a cake to celebrate their marriage anniversary.

The President said he wanted to celebrate the happy occasion with the children.

The President and his wife mingled with the children and expressed their affection for them.

He said this year Pakistan was celebrating its diamond jubilee, adding effort of the government was to provide equal opportunities of education to the children.

He advised the children to work hard and adopt good habits. "Speak truth, speak nicely and be honest. It is good to compete but also take care of each other. Good character makes a nation great."The children studying in Gul Dar Doran, Islamabad, Hassan academy for Special Education and Kashana, Rawalpindi attended the event.

