President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received shots of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arif Alvi said the vaccine is being administered to senior citizens in Pakistan as per age categories.

He said he got himself registered on the Helpline 1166 and got the shots as per his turn. He said the government has introduced an easy and the best mechanism to avoid long queues.

The President advised to continue precautionary measures even after the vaccination. He said in the wake of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the people should continue wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and maintaining social distancing.