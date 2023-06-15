UrduPoint.com

President, First Lady Visit ITP Office For Driving License

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

President, first lady visit ITP office for driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi on Thursday visited the office of Islamabad Traffic Police to process their driving licenses.

Both the president and the first lady went through the biometric verification as a prerequisite of the license.

The president also appreciated the ITP for their services to facilitate the citizens.

