President, First Lady visit residence of family of Shaheed Capt. Muhammad ul Hasnain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Friday visited residence of family of Shaheed Capt. Muhammad ul Hasnain Nawaz, met the family members and prayed for the departed soul.

The Presdient while talking to family members of Shaheed Captain said the entire nation was proud of the sacrifice of their loved one.

Paying tribute to martyrs of the motherland and their families, the President said the brave sons of the soil had foiled the nefarious designs of enemy by sacrificing their lives for Pakistan.

He said the whole nation was united and stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces, adding that sacrificing lives to protect the motherland was an honour of the nation.