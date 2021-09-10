UrduPoint.com

President, FM Condole Demise Of Rahimullah Yusufzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and expert on Afghan affairs, Rahimullah Yusufzai.

He said late Rahimullah Yusufzai, who rendered significant services in the fields of journalism and research, was authority on current affairs especially the Afghan affairs.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a message also expressed his condolences over the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai.

He said the services of late Rahimullah Yusufzai in journalism would always be remembered.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

