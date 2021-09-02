President, FM condole demise of Sardar Attaulah Mengal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran politician Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

He in a message expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his grief over the demise of Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.