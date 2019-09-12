UrduPoint.com
President Focuses On Kashmir, Public-centric Issues: Shah Farman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

President focuses on Kashmir, public-centric issues: Shah Farman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Thursday said President Arif Alvi has focused on all national issues especially related Kashmir in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Talking to media in the Parliament House, he said Kashmir issue was being vigorously highlighted at all international fora. India had brought the issue to United Nation.

Now it was responsibility of the UN to implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir issue, he added.

He said the nation has realized that the country could not make progress without eradication of corruption. The opposition had framed corruption cases against each other during their respective tenures, he added.

He said the President elaborated the economic challenges being faced by the country in articulated manner, suggesting viable solutions to overcome them.

