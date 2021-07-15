UrduPoint.com
President For Accelerated Efforts To Check Population Growth, Fertility Rate

President for accelerated efforts to check population growth, fertility rate

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday called for accelerating efforts to reduce the population growth rate and lower the total fertility rate in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday called for accelerating efforts to reduce the population growth rate and lower the total fertility rate in the country.

Expressing concern over the growing population, the president said the increasing population had not only affected the country's resources but also created many social and economic problems.

He underscored the need for making integrated efforts by the provincial and Federal governments to create awareness, and promote family planning services to check the alarming population growth.

The president expressed these views while talking to Senator Waleed Iqbal and Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He further said malnutrition and stunting were the major health challenges that could be addressed by promoting optimal breastfeeding practices in the country.

The president urged the Ulema and media to play their role in promoting family planning and educating the people about the importance of birth spacing, which was highly essential for the child and maternal health.

Appreciating the efforts of president to check the increasing population, the senators assured that they would play their role in individual capacity to sensitize and guide the people about the implications of increasing population.

