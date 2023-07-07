President for accelerated efforts to provide jobs to differently-abled people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized the need to accelerate efforts for the job placement of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the public and private sectors to empower them financially.

The president, chairing a meeting regarding the framework for the classification and severity of disability, said that the suitability of PWDs for different jobs in the market should be determined as per international standards, and they should be facilitated in finding jobs for their financial empowerment.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, NAVTTC, and NADRA, as well as representative of the World Health Organization, Dr Maryam Malik, attended the meeting.

The president said that prospective employers for the job placement of skilled Differently-Abled People (DAPs) should be identified and, in the first phase, large employers in the private sector should be approached to accommodate DAPs as per their skill set.

He said that the representation of PWDs in the business and industrial sectors should be increased to make them productive citizens of the country.

The president emphasized the need for adopting the framework for classification of disabilities, developed in line with international standards and best practices, at the national and provincial levels.

He said that the framework would help determine the severity of disability as well as the suitability of PWDs for jobs in the market.

The president also called for making the disability certificates accessible and readable to the general public by translating them into urdu.

He urged the relevant stakeholders to improve their coordination with the provinces for the adoption of a uniform classification framework and disability certificate throughout the country that would greatly facilitate PWDs.

President Alvi underscored the need for highlighting the success stories of DAPs in the media so as to encourage and motivate PWDs to make similar achievements.

He urged the Ministry of Human Rights to further intensify its efforts for finding jobs for differently-abled people in the public and private sectors.