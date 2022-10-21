UrduPoint.com

President For Accelerating Efforts To Improve Pak-Japan Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

President for accelerating efforts to improve Pak-Japan relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need to accelerate efforts to further improve the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan by particularly focusing on economic, business ties and human resource development initiatives.

The President said this while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Japan, Raza Bashir Tarar, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President appreciated Japan's continuous support to Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) platform and asked the envoy to convey his gratitude to the Government of Japan for its decision to suspend debt repayments due from Pakistan under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative. He said that bilateral trade between the two countries stood at around US$ 2.56 billion, which needed to be improved with a greater focus on exports of Pakistani goods and products to Japan.

While appreciating the development cooperation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with Pakistan, he directed the Ambassador-designate to make efforts to take the bilateral relationship to a new and higher level of cooperation.

He said that the avenues should be explored for creating cooperation between Japanese educational institutions and industry for the provision of services of Pakistani IT human resources online to Japan and seeking Japanese assistance for online training to our human resources in the fields of IT, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and other skills, which are needed by the industrial sector of Japan.

The President also highlighted that Japan was very important for Pakistan as it had made valuable contributions in supporting development efforts over the years and had become the second largest partner of Pakistan by extending accumulated support of around US$13 billion for the social and economic uplift of Pakistan throughout the year.

He stressed the need to work on reducing the Japanese tariff to bring Pakistani products at par with its competitors enjoying duty-free access to Japanese markets, especially in the textile sector.

The President asked the ambassador-designate to sensitize the leadership of their host country on the urgency to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per various Resolutions of the UN Security Council and also on the increasing trend of marginalizing the minorities in India and Islamophobia, which had put the lives and livelihoods of the minorities, especially the Muslims under great stress.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Exports Business Japan Market Textile Financial Action Task Force Muslim From Government Industry Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

3 hours ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.