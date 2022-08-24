President for addressing issues of stunting, malnutrition in children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for addressing various issues in the health sector, including stunting and malnutrition in children, mother and child healthcare, and lack of health facilities for the masses, especially in rural areas of the country.

The president was talking to the United Nations World food Programme's (UNWFP's) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition, Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, who called on him here.

He said the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the UNWFP were collaborating to launch the country's largest national flagship stunting prevention programme named the Benazir Nashonuma Programme (BNP), which would initially target 1.5 million pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, who were registered with the BISP as the vulnerable segment of the population.

The president appreciated the role of all stakeholders, public and private sector and international organizations such as UNWFP, UNICEF, WHO, and UNFPA for their effective and sustained professional support and commitment to the important initiative, especially during the first 1000 days of maternal and child health which were crucial in overcoming stunting and malnutrition in children.

Talking about the population growth, he said around 10 million annual pregnancies in Pakistan could be reduced by 50% by improving the people's access to contraceptives and intrauterine devices to prevent unwanted pregnancies, according to a press release issued by the President's Media Wing.

The president said close and effective coordination at the government level and with the private, semi-private and international relevant organizations was paramount to chalk out a time-bound national action programme with a clear vision, mission and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to bring about a substantial reduction in the country's population growth rate, which was putting an enormous burden on its scarce economic and financial resources He said the empowerment, education and training of women were essential for their health, and for raising healthy families and controlling the population.

While emphasizing the importance of information, communication and outreach for gathering the support of target population for family planning, the president cited the example of breast cancer awareness campaign, wherein due to a comprehensive communication and outreach strategy, an increasing number of women were opting for early consultation and diagnosis of the disease which had helped in its early cure.

He called upon the business leaders, eminent women, politicians and members of the civil society to play their role in economically and financially empowering women and encouraging them to play an active role for bringing about a fundamental improvement in the economic outlook of the country.

The president said islam had given the right of inheritance to women and empowered them financially, but unfortunately in Pakistan, they were being deprived of their rights in favour of their male family members.

He said the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act had empowered the women to claim their share in the inherited property which would help in their economic and financial empowerment.