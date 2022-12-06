ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed concern that women were being denied entry into the main hall of Faisal Mosque and were confined to offer prayers at an enclosure at the first floor.Also, he said, the elderly and unwell women were constrained to climb stairs in absence of an elevator.

He gave these remarks while taking note of a special report published by Dawn news on 14th September wherein restrictions on women to offer their prayers, poor cleanliness conditions and maintenance, and beggary at the historic mosque was highlighted.

Dr Alvi mentioned that all over the world, women in modest Islamic dress with covered hair were allowed in mosques to offer their prayers.

He regretted that restrictions had been imposed on women for offering prayers and visiting the main hall of the Faisal Mosque, Islamabad which had a religious and touristic value.

He expressed concern as to how women would be able to offer their prayers while facing such restrictions.

The president said he believed that the women should be allowed to pray in an enclosure in the main hall and to visit the main hall to appreciate the architectural beauty of this magnificent mosque.

"This is my opinion which is based upon observation throughout the world including the Harmain Sharifain," he added.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its report submitted to the President Secretariat had informed that it has initiated actions to ensure cleanliness and to carry out the maintenance and rid the area of beggars. It was said that after the construction of the mosque as a policy of Dawah academy, Islamic University, only one gallery was reserved for ladies and there was no permission for women to enter in the main hall.

The president desired that the administrator of Faisal Mosque might discuss and brief on these issues.