President for awareness of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal services to poor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for revamping the performance and image of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal with the launch of awareness programmes of its services and benefits to poor people.

He said many deserving people were unaware of Bait Ul Mal services and they ought to be kept abreast through awareness campaigns and effective coordination.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar at Sindh Governor House. Dr. Adnan Majeed and others were also present.

President Alvi said that there was a misconception that after 18th Amendment, the hospitals were not getting funds for free treatment of poor.

He said this misperception could be removed and the poor people be apprised of funds, provided to the hospitals by Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal for their treatment through awareness drives.

He further said Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal had provided funds of Rs.30-35 crores last year for the treatment of poor patients.

He said the functions of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal were vital for helping needy people in the country.

MD Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Malik, earlier, briefed the President Dr. Arif Alvi about the functions and services of the institution.