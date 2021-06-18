UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Awareness Of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Services To Poor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

President for awareness of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal services to poor

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for revamping the performance and image of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal with the launch of awareness programmes of its services and benefits to poor people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for revamping the performance and image of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal with the launch of awareness programmes of its services and benefits to poor people.

He said many deserving people were unaware of Bait Ul Mal services and they ought to be kept abreast through awareness campaigns and effective coordination.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar at Sindh Governor House. Dr. Adnan Majeed and others were also present.

President Alvi said that there was a misconception that after 18th Amendment, the hospitals were not getting funds for free treatment of poor.

He said this misperception could be removed and the poor people be apprised of funds, provided to the hospitals by Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal for their treatment through awareness drives.

He further said Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal had provided funds of Rs.30-35 crores last year for the treatment of poor patients.

He said the functions of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal were vital for helping needy people in the country.

MD Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Malik, earlier, briefed the President Dr. Arif Alvi about the functions and services of the institution.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Poor Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Govt allocates Rs 260b for 'Ehsaas Program' in Bud ..

5 minutes ago

Protasevich Says Did Not Take Part in LPR's Invest ..

5 minutes ago

South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four- ..

5 minutes ago

Johnson says nation's health not Euro final is pri ..

5 minutes ago

Rain delays start to second Test in St Lucia

8 minutes ago

KP CM terms budget 2021-22 as balanced, pro-poor, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.