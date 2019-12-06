President Dr Arif Alvi Friday called for need to create awareness among the people regarding the role of federal ombudsman for protection against harassment to make maximum number of women benefited from the forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday called for need to create awareness among the people regarding the role of federal ombudsman for protection against harassment to make maximum number of women benefited from the forum.

In a meeting with Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq, he underscored the importance of timely implementation of the recommendations by the ombudsman for resolution of the complaints.

He viewed that the role of the ombudsman was vital to provide the women a working atmosphere that should be safe and free from any harassment.

The president said the scope of ombudsman office would widen with the passage of ordinance for protection of women rights on properties by the parliament.