President For Better Strategy To Enhance Agricultural Production In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:38 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for a better strategy to address the issue of water shortage and achieve enhanced agricultural production in Balochistan - a land of natural resources and hardworking people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for a better strategy to address the issue of water shortage and achieve enhanced agricultural production in Balochistan - a land of natural resources and hardworking people.

He said the ongoing projects for the promotion of agriculture sector in the province including the green tractor scheme, were the guarantee of agricultural development in Balochistan.

The President while addressing the inaugural ceremony of "Balochistan Green Tractor Programme" appreciated the projects, initiated by the provincial government for the development of agriculture sector.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Provincial Agriculture Minister Engr. Zamrak Khan Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

The President said that Balochistan, being a major contributor in the country's total livestock production, was a full of natural resources.

He said that agriculture and livestock production sectors were the noble professions of Prophets and belonged to human history, adding that with the passage of time and increase in population, these sectors achieved progress and were developing due to modern technology.

The President cited the example of Vietnam, which, he said having a coastline smaller than Balochistan took its fisheries exports from the initial worth US $ 300 million to US $ 10 billion per annum due to better strategy and concentration.

He said that with China alone spending US $ 70 billion per annum on the import of Halal meat, huge foreign exchange could be earned through the development of livestock sector.

The President said that Pakistan could achieve manifold increase in its Halal meat exports by checking the animal disease of foot and mouth.

He said that elected representatives of Balochistan will have to play their active role in sustainable development of the province through right decisions.

He said that contrary to the past, when wrong decisions were made regarding the mineral resources in Balochistan, the present government was taking measures for improvement which would also help rectify past mistakes.

