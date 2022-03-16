President for bolstered Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Pakistan has offered Turkmenistan to avail Gwadar and Karachi seaports for its trade connectivity with middle East and the rest of world.

The offer was made by President Dr. Arif Alvi during his telephonic conversation with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Dr Arif Alvi emphasized on taking specific measures for greater connectivity, promoting tourism and increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

In his conversation with President-elect, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Dr Arif Alvi congratulated him on his election as President of Turkmenistan and expressed the hope that he would continue to take bilateral ties to new heights.