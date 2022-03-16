UrduPoint.com

President For Bolstered Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

President for bolstered Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral ties

Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on taking specific measures for greater connectivity, promoting tourism and increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Pakistan has offered Turkmenistan to avail Gwadar and Karachi seaports for its trade connectivity with middle East and the rest of world.

The offer was made by President Dr. Arif Alvi during his telephonic conversation with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Dr Arif Alvi emphasized on taking specific measures for greater connectivity, promoting tourism and increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

In his conversation with President-elect, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Dr Arif Alvi congratulated him on his election as President of Turkmenistan and expressed the hope that he would continue to take bilateral ties to new heights.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan World Gwadar Turkmenistan Middle East Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

NUST’s research showcase in Lahore receives over ..

NUST’s research showcase in Lahore receives overwhelming response from industr ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th March 2022

2 hours ago
 US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

11 hours ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

11 hours ago
 Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate ..

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in T ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>