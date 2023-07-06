Open Menu

President For Boosting Pak-Qatar Economic Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

President for boosting Pak-Qatar economic ties

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan wanted to expand trade and investment relations with Qatar and translate the brotherly relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.

"Pakistan desires a partnership with Qatar in the energy sector and looks forward to Qatari investments in various sectors of the economy", he said in a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Faisal Al-Thani, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president appreciated the Government of Qatar for hosting the Pakistani diaspora which served as a strong bridge between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed the hope that Qatar would increase the number of skilled Pakistani workers and would open more visa facilities in Pakistan.

He lauded the leadership of Qatar for making efforts against Islamophobia, adding that the Islamic world needed to make collective efforts against the rising tide of Islamophobia in the world.

He also highlighted the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the persecution of minorities, especially Muslims, in India.

He underlined that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the atrocities being committed by the Indian Security Forces in IIOJK continued to threaten regional peace and security.

Regarding Afghanistan, the president said that Pakistan and Qatar should continue to work together for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as the provision of necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the leadership of Qatar for making excellent arrangements for the FIFA World Cup 2022, saying that Qatar had done a commendable job by successfully organizing such a mega sports event.

He also thanked Qatar for providing humanitarian relief and assistance to Pakistan during last year's floods.

The president wished the ambassador success for his future and appreciated his contributions towards further strengthening all-around cooperation in areas of mutual interest between Pakistan and Qatar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Sports Job FIFA Qatar Jammu Visa Muslim Event Government Refugee Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

33 seconds ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

25 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

51 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan