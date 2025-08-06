President for boosting trade, economic ties with Oman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Alkharusi Wednesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed ways to further promote bilateral cooperation. Both sides underlined the need to deepen relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly nations.

Speaking to the Ambassador, the president said that Pakistan and Oman enjoy close fraternal relations based on shared religion, culture and values. He emphasized that enhanced interaction at the leadership level would further strengthen the cordial ties between the two countries.

The president highlighted the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation, saying that Pakistan is keen to increase bilateral trade and investment in areas such as information technology, construction, healthcare, food security, and energy.

He stressed that government-to-government engagement would encourage robust private-sector collaboration, thereby boosting trade and investment between the two nations.

President Zardari expressed his gratitude to Oman for supporting Pakistan’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

He also appreciated Oman for hosting over 400,000 members of the Pakistani diaspora, who not only contribute to Oman’s development but also act as a vital bridge of friendship between the two brotherly countries.