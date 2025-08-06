Open Menu

President For Boosting Trade, Economic Ties With Oman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM

President for boosting trade, economic ties with Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Alkharusi Wednesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed ways to further promote bilateral cooperation. Both sides underlined the need to deepen relations for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly nations.

Speaking to the Ambassador, the president said that Pakistan and Oman enjoy close fraternal relations based on shared religion, culture and values. He emphasized that enhanced interaction at the leadership level would further strengthen the cordial ties between the two countries.

The president highlighted the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation, saying that Pakistan is keen to increase bilateral trade and investment in areas such as information technology, construction, healthcare, food security, and energy.

He stressed that government-to-government engagement would encourage robust private-sector collaboration, thereby boosting trade and investment between the two nations.

President Zardari expressed his gratitude to Oman for supporting Pakistan’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

He also appreciated Oman for hosting over 400,000 members of the Pakistani diaspora, who not only contribute to Oman’s development but also act as a vital bridge of friendship between the two brotherly countries.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

40 minutes ago
 Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

1 hour ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

3 hours ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

3 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

4 hours ago
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

6 hours ago
 US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

12 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

13 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan