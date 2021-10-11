UrduPoint.com

President For Bringing Country's IT Sector At Par With European, US Standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday urged the need to bring the country's information technology sector at par with European and US standards besides ensuring data security.

He emphasized the need for one window operations for IT sector in order to narrow down the gap between our production capacity and the IT challenges of the 21st century.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the delegation of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), led by President OICCI Irfan Siddiqui here.

Talking to the delegation, he said that business communities like OICCI needed to develop liaison and collaboration with academia in order to have market driven approach within existing infrastructures.

He added that the government had put the right policies in place regarding business expansion and the IT intellectuals needed to capitalize on these policies so as to contribute to the national development.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the IT sector in the economic development, the president said that smart management of the country's resources and adopting an IT-driven approach to business could produce positive results and help overcome the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also underlined the need for women empowerment and granting differently abled persons their rights.

He urged the business community to raise breast cancer awareness in their respective business places during the entire month of October.

Members of the OICCI delegation appreciated the government policies and expressed confidence in the country's future.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.