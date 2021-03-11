UrduPoint.com
President For Bringing Differently-abled People Into National Mainstream

Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said there was a need to integrate the differently-abled persons into the national mainstream by imparting them education and skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said there was a need to integrate the differently-abled persons into the national mainstream by imparting them education and skills.

"We need to change the mindset of society regarding the differently-abled people," he said addressing the "People of Determination International Virtual Exhibition & Conference" here at the Sindh Governor House.

The president said all over the world the special children got education along with normal kids in same institutions. It would help normal children to understand as how to deal with the differently-abled and the teachers also needed to be trained for the purpose.

He regretted that the people still felt ashamed of having specially-abled children.

Such attitude should change, rather they should be integrated in the society which should take of their experiences.

The nature of disability might vary, but their mental capacity could not be denied, he added.

Dr Alvi said it was important to have accurate statistics of differently abled people and for that purpose a survey was being carried out under the Ehsaas Programme. The president also lauded the efforts of First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi for leading the campaign for the rights of women and persons with disabilities.

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of Sinsh governor Reema Imran Ismail,District Governor of Rotary International Dr Farhan Essa, representatives of various non-governmental organisations, differently-abled persons and transgenders attended the conference.

