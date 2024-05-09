President For Broadening Economic, Cultural Cooperation With Uzbekistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called for further broadening bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan in trade, economy, culture and tourism.
The president, talking to Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Uzbekistan, which were centuries old and based on shared religion, culture and history.
Welcoming the foreign minister, the president said that both countries had great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He highlighted that Pakistan was committed to regional connectivity, and the Central Asian countries needed to take advantage of its geographic location.
He also suggested barter trade and using local Currency to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, besides opening banks in the two countries to facilitate and improve business and commercial relations.
He underlined the need for further promoting people-to-people and tourism linkages to bring the two countries further closer.
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov called for developing a road-map to further deepen bilateral ties and accelerate the partnership for the mutual benefit of two countries.
He also urged the need for an action plan to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expressed the hope that the transport corridor between the two countries would further improve bilateral ties.
The visiting foreign minister also conveyed the warm regards of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for President Asif Ali Zardari.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister orders investigation of fire incident at immigration counter of Lahore Airport1 minute ago
-
Temperature rises to 44C in DI Khan; Rain predicted in KP from Saturday1 minute ago
-
AIOU holds first session of 68th BASR meeting1 minute ago
-
May 9 mayhem perpetrators accountability to reach logical conclusion: Kh Asif1 minute ago
-
Muqam condemns May 9 heartbreaking events, termed it conspiracy against country1 minute ago
-
Balochistan lawmakers support legal action against 9th May attackers11 minutes ago
-
ICT educational institutions mark day of solidarity with armed forces11 minutes ago
-
Inter-district thief gang busted, one held21 minutes ago
-
IESSI organizes free medical camp; treats hundreds at RHC21 minutes ago
-
Practical steps being taken to eliminate corruption, red tapeism culture21 minutes ago
-
10 dead,1,362 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in May-9 events be punished: Ashrafi31 minutes ago