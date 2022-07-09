UrduPoint.com

President For Carrying Forward Edhi's Inspiring Legacy On His Sixth Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

President for carrying forward Edhi's inspiring legacy on his sixth death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :As the nation pays tribute to humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his sixth death anniversary, President Dr Arif Alvi has called for a resolve to carry forward his inspiring legacy of human welfare.

In his message to the nation on Friday, the president joined the nation to pay rich tribute to great social worker Edhi on his death anniversary calling him a "ray of hope" for the helpless, orphaned children and the homeless people.

He said late Abdul Sattar Edhi had also founded the Asia's biggest ambulance service to rescue the calamity-hit people as well as for the patients and injured. "On this day, we make a resolve to carry forward his (Edhi's) inspiring legacy of humanitarian works," he added.

