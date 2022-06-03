UrduPoint.com

President For Close Linkages Of AJK Ombudsman With Federal Ombudspersons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:22 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday advised the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ombudsman to establish close liaison and linkages with the federal ombudsperson to benefit from their expertise and adopt their best practices for providing relief to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday advised the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ombudsman to establish close liaison and linkages with the federal ombudsperson to benefit from their expertise and adopt their best practices for providing relief to the public.

The president said this while talking to AJK Ombudsman Chaudhry Muhammad Naseem, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Secretary Ombudsman AJK Absar Hussain Jarral, and senior officials of the government also attended the meeting.

The president said the mandate of the Federal Ombudsperson for Harassment of Women at the Workplace needed to be replicated in the AJK to provide justice to the women subjected to harassment at the workplace, and to protect and preserve their inheritance and property rights.

He said the AJK ombudsman should especially focus on providing relief to the people of AJK in cases relating to the high-handedness of tax officials, banking and insurance frauds, and maladministration of government agencies.

The president advised the AJK ombudsman to enhance its outreach by encouraging the general public to utilize the latest information and communication technology (ICT) tools to lodge their complaints online or through telephone without requiring in-person presence.

He emphasized the need to disseminate newsworthy decisions of the AJK ombudsman through press and social media as a tool to educate the general public about their rights to seek redressal of their complaints and grievances.

President Alvi advised the ombudsman to encourage the AJK departments and agencies under its jurisdiction to refer their complainants to its office for the redressal of their grievances.

The AJK ombudsman briefed the president about the performance and challenges being faced by the institution, and required amendments in relevant laws to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the ombudsman.

