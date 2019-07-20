UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Concerted Efforts Towards Conservation Of Natural Resources

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

President for concerted efforts towards conservation of natural resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :President Arif Ali Saturday called for concerted efforts and active involvement of all influential segments of society to help turn conservation of nature and healthy human resource into a national spirit.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Green Initiative by a group of concerned citizens engaged in protection of environment and public health under the banner of 'National Building Initiative', he said Imams (prayer leaders) of mosques along with print and electronic media, and most importantly social media had a major role to play.

He said the role of government and administration could also not be ignored in introducing efficient policies and strict implementation of the same, but that could also be accomplished through proper understanding and realization on part of the masses.

In this context, he referred to the neighbouring country whereby it was incumbent upon every house builder to ensure provision for storage of rain water so that it might replenish the aquifer of the area and not flow into rivers.

"We also have examples of countries that were water scarce, but through efficient policies are now surplus water countries," he said referring to techniques of water irrigation adopted by them making adequate use of water recycling.

He said till past 50 years, "our countrymen had little realization about the massive damage caused due to absolute disregard for environment, protection of trees and proper disposal of all categories of waste consequently exposing them to serious challenges." The very issue along with that of maternal and child health, he said, was closely linked to the national fate as 40% of children reported to be stunted and thus suffering from intellectual incapacities.

"This must not be acceptable to anyone and all segments holding influence on the society - the masses must respond to the call that seeks safe motherhood, healthy population and safe environment with natural resources efficiently protected," he added.

The event was also addressed by National Building Initiative President Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, who referred to measures adopted by his organization to restore greenery of Karachi and its suburbs through water recycling.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Social Media Same Prayer Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

1 hour ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

2 hours ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

3 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

4 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

4 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.