President for cooperation between Huawei, IT ministry for realization of 'Digital Pakistan'

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that information and communication technologies (ICTs) were pivotal for the progress and development of the nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that information and communication technologies (ICTs) were pivotal for the progress and development of the nations.

He was talking to Member of the Supervisory Board of Huawei Steven Yi, who along with a delegation called on him here at the Aiwani-e-Sadr.

The President appreciated Huawei's contribution for Pakistan ICT industry and ICT Talent cultivation.

He suggested the cooperation between Huawei and the Ministry of Information Technology and other stakeholders for the realization of "Digital Pakistan".

In this regard, the President asked Huawei to send its top ICT experts to work with National Information Technology Board (NITB), the "Digital Pakistan" team and President's ICT Talent Training Program (PIAIC).

Steven Yi informed the President about the company's globally consistent growth in 2019.

He further briefed the President of Huawei's contribution in ICT industry, technology transfer and ICT talent training in Pakistan.

Steven Yi shared his opinions about the challenges of "Digital Pakistan" and further informed the President that Huawei was willing to bring global ICT forum and global top ICT experts to Pakistan.

He said Huawei will continue to promote technology transfer and cultivate local ICT talents through programs like ICT Academies, Seeds for the Future, ICT Competition and Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing.