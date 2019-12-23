UrduPoint.com
President For Coordinated Efforts To Manage Population Growth

Mon 23rd December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the dream of prosperous Pakistan could not be materialized without having effective management of population growth and stressed upon a close collaboration between Ministry of National Health Services and provincial governments in this regard.

The president was chairing the 1st meeting of the Federal Task Force on Population at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter faith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan were present during the meeting.

The president also underlined the need for coordinated and robust media campaign to highlight socio-economic challenges of future if the current pace of population growth was not managed on the priority basis.

Moreover, he emphasised upon the importance of mosques and role of ulemas in creating awareness amongst the masses.

The president also stressed upon the federal and provincial offices to coordinate implementation of the action plan and to make a success.

During the meeting, various items of the agenda came under discussion and a number of decisions were made to streamline the efforts to realize results at faster pace.

