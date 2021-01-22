UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Corrective Measures To Improve Performance, Efficiency Of AGP Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:21 PM

President for corrective measures to improve performance, efficiency of AGP office

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir to take corrective measures and improve the performance and efficiency of the AGP Office to address anomalies of the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir to take corrective measures and improve the performance and efficiency of the AGP Office to address anomalies of the system.

He also directed the AGP to prepare a road-map in one month aiming to eliminate malpractices within the organization, emphasizing that focus should be on identifying the grave irregularities instead of wasting energies on pointing out trivial issues.

The President gave these directions during a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

The Auditor General briefed the President about the working of the AGP office and the steps being taken by him for improving the efficiency of the organization by adopting information technology.

The President asked the AGP to identify the grey areas within the organization and propose workable solutions.

He also directed him to expeditiously complete the audit automation process so as to ensure transparency in the organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chief Minister orders foolproof security, other ar ..

2 minutes ago

Citizen must use cloth, fiber bags in replacement ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs to ensure constant, low-pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia commends UAE&#039;s announcement to registe ..

24 minutes ago

Sehat Plus Card to facilitate poor for medical tre ..

20 minutes ago

Boy hit to death while making video on railway tra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.