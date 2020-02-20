UrduPoint.com
President For Creating Spirit Of Gardening Among Children

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasized the need for creating spirit of gardening among children as the the government's billion tree tsunami programme would benefit next generation.

"A tree is a natural factory absorbing carbon dioxide gas and producing oxygen gas which is vital for human life," he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 69th Flower Show organized by the Horticulture Society of Pakistan here at A K Khan Park, Seaview.

The show will continue till February 23, and the timing will be 9am to 11pm.

The president said the love for plantation and gardening be developed among the children. There was also need for creating awareness among them about the importance of cleanliness in and around their houses.

He said when the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, plantation was also started in Karachi. They had visited schools, distributed seedlings among the students and created awareness among them about the importance of plants. Saplings were also distributed among the people free of cost.

He said the people usually started taking interest in gardening and book reading after their retirement, but it was better to start earlier.

Horticulture Society of Pakistan President Faheem Siddiqui thanked President Alvi for gracing the show. He said the society intended to organize the next flower show at international level and sought the government's support for the purpose

