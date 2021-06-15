President for creation of special cell at Ombudsman Sectt to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday asked the Federal Ombudsman to create a special cell to redress the grievances and rectify injustices done to the expatriates through the maladministration of government agencies.

The president made the remarks during a briefing on the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib, given by Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz here at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Acting Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Aftab Akbar Durrani, consultant (Legal Affairs) President's Secretariat Justice (retired) Sayed Zahid Hussain and senior advisors of Wafaqi Mohtasib, a press release said.

The president also called for revisiting the laws governing the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib to provide speedy and free-of-cost justice to the people against the maladministration of government organizations.

Addressing the meeting, the president emphasized the need for further enhancing the outreach of Wafaqi Mohtasib to remote areas of the country to provide speedy and free of cost justice to the aggrieved persons at their doorsteps against administrative injustices.

He underlined the need to use the alternative dispute resolution system for the provision of speedy, less expensive and hassle-free justice to the people, which could boost the confidence and trust of people in the judicial system.

He advised the Wafaqi Mohtasib to create awareness among the people about the role of institution in dispensing speedy and free of cost administrative justice.

The president also underscored the need to digitally integrate the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat with the President's Secretariat, which would greatly help in the quick disposal of representations and public complaints as well as saving time and public money.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz briefed the president about the achievements of his organization during his tenure.

He apprised the meeting that Wafaqi Mohtasib had witnessed a considerable increase in the number of complaints due to its role in provision of justice and a public awareness campaign through media and awareness seminars.

He informed that Wafaqi Mohtasib had received 133,251 complaints during 2020 as compared to 73,059 during 2019, which was 82% higher than the last year.

He highlighted that the implementation rate of the Federal Ombudsman's decisions was 99.6% during the year 2020.

Regarding the disposal of complaints, the Mohtasib apprised that the organization had disposed of 130,112 complaints during 2020 as against 74,892 in 2019, which was an increase of 74% as compared to the last year.

In order to help address the complaints belonging to remote areas, he said new regional offices had been established at Abbottabad and Kharan to provide free of cost justice to the people.

He further said the number of online complaints had increased by seven times and reached 77,930 in the year 2020 from 11,289 in the year 2019.

He informed that regional offices at Quetta and Bahawalpur had registered 643.1% and 302.9% increase in receipt of complaints during 2020 as compared to the year 2019.

The president appreciated the performance and contributions of the Ombudsman in redressing record number of complaints and dispensing justice to the aggrieved persons against administrative injustices.