UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Developing Centralized National Database On All Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:12 PM

President for developing centralized national database on all diseases

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized the need for developing a centralized national database on all diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized the need for developing a centralized national database on all diseases.

He said that Pakistan currently lacked a comprehensive centralized database on health issues and he highlighted the need to make integrated data available which would help the government to effectively combat the diseases.

The President made these remarks while chairing a meeting regarding data collection on Breast Cancer in Pakistan, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), Dr. Faisal Sultan, and MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi also attended the meeting.

The President said that Pakistan had the highest prevalence of breast cancer, as compared to other South Asian countries, and he underscored the need to raise awareness among the people about the disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Breast Cancer Media All Government Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Biden wishes Trump, Melania 'swift recovery' from ..

17 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

19 seconds ago

Spain call up Campana and recall Canales, Ceballos ..

20 seconds ago

Effective measures against COVID-19 producing resu ..

23 seconds ago

Crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in ve ..

4 minutes ago

13 gamblers netted, Rs 46,420 cash of stake money ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.