President for developing integrated network to effectively respond to victims of national disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for developing an integrated network to effectively respond to the victims of national disasters and help prevent various diseases.

He emphasized the need to train the students at schools and college levels in administering first aid during any incidents and natural calamities. The President was chairing a meeting of Managing Body of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Managing Body, including Abrar ul Haq, Asif Bajwa, Dr. Irshad Muhammad and Brig (r) Dr. Mowadat Hussain Rana and other senior government officials, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here said. Highlighting the importance of first aid, the President said that the provision of first aid could help check the casualties turning from bad to worse.

Timely medical intervention could help save 59% of the lives, he added.

Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq briefed the meeting about the role of PRCS in serving the humanity during the crises.

The meeting suggested various measures strengthen the organization to promptly respond to victims of natural calamities.

The President underlined the need for establishing linkages between PRCS and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), public health sector and other governmental organizations to properly respond to the calamities.

He advised the PRCS to lead blood donation campaign to ensure availability of blood for patients in need.

The President also asked the PRCS to enter into collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth's development.