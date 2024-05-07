President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that certain quarters did not want stability in Balochistan and in the country and for the future of the province, they would talk to all the political forces in the province.

The president was given a briefing on the law and order and the progress on different ongoing development projects in the province. The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers and senior Federal and provincial authorities,

President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the president underscored the need to eliminate smuggling which was causing damage to the national economy and observed that there was a deep link between terrorism and narcotics smuggling.

He also stressed upon an effective mechanism for provision of job opportunities to the people living at the border areas.

In the meeting, it was decided to commence consultations regarding adopting a joint national narrative against terrorism.

The president directed the law enforcement agencies to continue their efforts against terrorists.

He said that they were fully cognizant of the backwardness and the frail economic situation of the residents of the province, adding that the province lacked health facilities when compared with other provinces.

President Zardari also suggested that for the training of youth in the nursing and other sectors, system of Sindh government could be emulated, besides seeking its services in the health sector as well.

He opined that both the provinces could evolve a joint strategy for cooperation in different sectors of public welfare.

The president stressed for seeking of cooperation from different countries through Ministry of Foreign Affairs for provision of jobs to the technically educated and skilled youth of the province abroad.

For removal of backwardness of the province, release of allocated funds by the federal government was essential and for the public welfare oriented projects, funds could be released for certain projects on priority basis, he added.

The president also underlined the need of outsourcing prospects over Kachhi canal and said that for the completion of projects, public-private partnership system could be evolved.

He further proposed construction of dams and supply of water for making the lands cultivable and overcoming the paucity of water in the province on the pattern of Central Asian countries.

The chief minister highlighted the governance, climate change issues and security challenges in the province.

He said that due to lack of basic infrastructure and communication network in the province, in the far flung areas, the provision of basic facilities was a real challenge and stressed upon expeditious release of PSDP and other allocated funds

for the mega development projects.

The early release of allocated funds could lead to timely completion of public welfare projects in the province, he added.

Bugti further said that they were working seriously for maintaining peace in the province and for the future course, holding

of negotiations could not be ruled out, adding that agenda in this regard should be reached with consensus at the national

level.

During the meeting, cooperation of the federal government was sought over different uplift projects including Burj Azam Khan Dam, Kachhi canal, Hub and road from Dareji to Dadu, besides other projects related to Gadani Ship breaking Yard,

Gwadar Port, imparting skills to youth and climate change.