UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Early Completion Of K-IV Water Supply Project For Ease Of Karachi Residents

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

President for early completion of K-IV water supply project for ease of Karachi residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday asked the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to accelerate its efforts for the completion of the K-IV water supply project within the stipulated time-lines to meet the water requirements of the residents of Karachi.

He said that Karachi faced severe water shortage and the project needed to be carried out on fast-track basis so that clean drinking water could be provided to its citizens.

He urged the concerned stakeholders to work in close coordination for expediting work on the project to overcome Karachi's water woes.

The President made these remarks at a briefing regarding the K-IV Project, given by Chairman WAPDA, Lt. Gen. (R) Muzammil Hussain, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and senior officials of the Federal government.  Chairman WAPDA gave a detailed presentation about the existing and future water requirements of Karachi.

He apprised the meeting about the time-lines of the project, saying that consultants would be mobilized by June 2021 and the Design Review would be completed by October 2021.

He informed that the work on the project would commence in February 2022 and it would be completed by October 2023. The President assured that the federal government would extend all possible support to WAPDA for timely completion of the water supply project so as to meet the requirements of the city. \932

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Governor Water WAPDA February June October All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

6 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

33 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

41 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s investment climate continues to attract in ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

53 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.