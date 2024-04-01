President For Early Finalization Of Transit Trade Agreement With Turkmenistan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday called for an early finalization of the Transit Trade Agreement with Turkmenistan to further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
The President, talking to the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov who called on him, said that the agreement, once signed, would help expand trade, promote regional connectivity as well as enhance economic activities in the region.
The ambassador congratulated President Zardari on assuming the office of the President for the second time, according to a President House press release.
Both sides expressed the desire for the early completion of the TAPI Gas Pipeline, which would not only support Pakistan’s economy but would also help meet its energy needs.
Welcoming the ambassador, the president said that Pakistan attached special value to its bilateral relations with Turkmenistan due to the centuries-old historical, religious and cultural links and wished to increase high-level exchanges to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties.
He expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Turkmenistan to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.
The president highlighted that the existing volume of trade between the two countries needed to be improved for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
President Zardari fondly recalled his visit to Turkmenistan during his first term as the president in 2010 to participate in the TAPI Summit as well as the 4th International Nauroze Festival in 2013.
The ambassador of Turkmenistan conveyed the warm greetings of the Turkmen President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and former President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to President Asif Ali Zardari on his election.
He said that the Transit Trade Agreement was not only important for both friendly countries but also for the region as it would generate huge transit trade activities.
The president expressed warm wishes for the leadership of Turkmenistan and thanked them for their felicitation message on his election.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu7 minutes ago
-
Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar7 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-2077 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts7 minutes ago
-
Body of missing boy found in fields in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Thousands sit in Aitkaf in Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals17 minutes ago
-
CCPO attends funeral of martyred head constable17 minutes ago
-
Intermediate exams to commence from April 1927 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders held47 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner constitutes committees to clean environment from polythene bags47 minutes ago