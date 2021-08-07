President for effective building of narrative to counter Islamophobia, projecting Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday while underlining the importance of media in technology savvy world, stressed upon collective efforts for effectively building narrative to counter Islamophobia and forcefully projecting the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The president said through effective utilization of latest media platforms, Kashmir issue should be raised in more effective manner throughout the world whereas, the Muslim Ummah must present its narrative over Islamophobia.

He was addressing a launching ceremony of digitalization of the state media organizations; including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and Digital Media Wing (DMW) held at Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

The president expressed the optimism that with this transformation process, outreach of country's state media would be enhanced.

He said the era of digitalization of state media outlets would help build 'a real image and true culture of Pakistan'.

The ceremony was attended by Begum Samina Alvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Faisal Javed, parliamentarians, media persons,and officials of the Information Ministry and state media outlets.

Dilating upon the history of PTV, the president observed that it had undergone huge changes from a black and white screen to now being converted into high definition (HD).

He said the ptv had introduced great artists and legends to the world including great late comedian Moeen Akhtar.

Congratulating the Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for his endeavours to introduce these much-needed changes, the president also emphasized upon busting of fake news being circulated by enemies of Pakistan.

He said most recently, India had propagated and churned out fake news against Pakistan.

The president also noted that in the past, fake news had created chaos in different parts of the world, leading to huge destruction and human casualties.

He said on the basis of intellect, Pakistan was equal to all other countries, rather, it would gain an edge soon.

The president referred to the effective strategy adopted by the incumbent government during the Covid 19 pandemic and the country's past success to develop nuclear deterrent.

He said all the steps taken by the incumbent government and the nation were leading the country to its real destination.

He observed that tv industry in the world had progressed by leaps and bounds and channels were converted on HD.

Dr Arif Alvi also stressed upon exploring the commercialization prospects of different genres of sports including hockey and kabbadi.

He informed that a Chinese company had acquired rights of kabbadi event at more than $300 million.

The president further expressing his optimism said that the PTV would now take a leadership role by screening programmes and dramas with real picturization of life and culture of the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also gave an overview of the Digital Transformation of State Media (DTSM) project under which different state media organizations were digitalized.

A documentary showing functioning and digitalization of APP, PTV, Radio Pakistan, PID and different wings of information ministry was also screened on the occasion.