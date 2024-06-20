President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called for enhancing the capacity of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), posting competent officers in Balochistan, and improving the prosecution mechanism to effectively counter terrorist elements in Balochistan

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called for enhancing the capacity of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), posting competent officers in Balochistan, and improving the prosecution mechanism to effectively counter terrorist elements in Balochistan.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the security/law and order situation in Balochistan, in Gwadar, on Thursday.

Minister for Interior, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, MNA Malik Shah Gorgaij, Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langov, MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The president was briefed about the overall security situation of the province as well as the role of LEAs in successfully countering terrorist attacks in various districts of Balochistan.

It was informed that the provincial government had adopted a targeted approach to improve the security and law-and-order situation in Balochistan.

It was further apprised that the initiatives taken by the LEAs had resulted in improving the security situation in the province. The president was informed that the provincial government was taking steps to provide fool-proof security to Chinese and other foreign nationals.

He appreciated the efforts of the provincial government as well as the sacrifices of the LEAs in combatting terrorism.

The president emphasized that the prosecution system needed to be improved so that the terrorist elements could not escape justice.

He said that compensation for the families of martyrs of LEAs in Balochistan should be enhanced bringing it at par with the rest of the provinces.

The president said that competent and brave police officials needed to be posted in Balochistan that would help improve the law-and-order situation of the province.

He also called for taking effective measures to ensure the safety and security of Zaireen.

Underlining the need to improve the socio-economic condition of Balochistan, the president called for focusing on the skill development of its people and producing more skilled professionals.

He said that the capacity of training institutions should be enhanced to produce more trained human resources and equip them with foreign language skills that would also help them find jobs in foreign countries.

The president also called for promoting the fishing industry of Balochistan by providing financing and equipment to local fishermen, apart from promoting sustainable fishing practices and checking the production of illegal fishing nets.

During the meeting, the president said that political dialogue was the way forward to bring prosperity, development and peace to Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan thanked the president for visiting Gwadar, saying that it would give the people of Balochistan a sense of ownership as well as strengthen the resolve of the LEAs to eliminate terrorism.

He informed that the provincial government was according top-priority to the capacity building of police and levies. He underlined the importance of equipping people residing in border areas of Balochistan with marketable skills to help them find employment in the country and abroad.

He highlighted that all stakeholders needed to make collective efforts to stamp out terrorism, besides evolving a national consensus for the development of Balochistan.

The meeting also urged the need for completing the Kachhi Canal project to fulfil the food requirements of the province.