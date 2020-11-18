UrduPoint.com
President For Enhanced Cooperation With Ukraine In Diverse Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

President for enhanced cooperation with Ukraine in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation with Ukraine in diverse areas, including trade, economy and culture.

He said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Ukraine and wanted to further increase cooperation in the fields of mutual interest, including defence.

The president stated this while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major General (retd) Noel Israel Khokhar, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

  He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and expressed the hope that he would make concerted efforts to further expand bilateral cooperation with Ukraine.

President Alvi underscored the need for frequent bilateral parliamentary and political exchanges that would greatly help bring the two countries closer.

He asked the ambassador to work for promoting bilateral cooperation with Ukraine in education, culture and tourism sectors.

