Open Menu

President For Enhanced Focus On Regional Connectivity, Cultural Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

President for enhanced focus on regional connectivity, cultural cooperation

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday addressed an international forum held here in the Turkmen capital, where he emphasized an enhanced focus on the promotion of regional connectivity as well as cultural and economic collaboration in the region.

The president, addressing the forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations- Basis for Peace and Development" said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan shared a deep-rooted bond of brotherhood which was built on mutual respect and commonalities of faith and a shared vision for a better and peaceful future.

The event, held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher, was also attended by several regional leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rehmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and others.

President Zardari, who arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit, called Magtymguly Faragi a "towering figure" of Turkmen literature and a "beacon of spiritual enlightenment."

The great Turkmen poet and Pakistan's national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal shared several commonalities in their poetry and thoughts on Sufism and nationalism, he added.

He lauded the Turkmen government and people for organizing the event to promote understanding of peace and dialogue among different cultures which also provided him an opportunity to interact with leaders of regional countries to help strengthen mutual friendship.

President Zardari said that his participation in the Forum reflected his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

He said Magtymguly Faragi was not only a poet but also an aspiration and symbol of the Turkmen people's love for their homeland.

"His works continue to resonate with us today providing guidance, inspiration and sense of unity," he said.

Magtymguly Faragi was born in the times of great political and social unrest when the the Turkmen tribe was scattered and divided, yet despite this challenge, he dedicated his life to the dream of seeing Turkmen people united, the president added.

He expressed the hope that the discussions and deliberations in the Forum would not only honor the memories Magtymguly Faragi but also help explore new avenues for cultural collaboration.

The president also expressed his pleasure to meet Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and recalled his several meetings with Gurbanguly Mälikgulyýewiç Berdimuhamedow, father of the incumbent president.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Allama Muhammad Iqbal Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Event Government Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

18 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

20 hours ago
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

22 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 day ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan