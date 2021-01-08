President for enhanced Pak-Cuba ties in trade, culture

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Cuba and wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, economy, health and culture

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Cuba and wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, economy, health and culture.

The President stated this while talking to the outgoing Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said both countries needed to identify and explore areas of trade and investment cooperation.

He also stressed the need for cultural and parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan deeply appreciated the Cuban assistance in the wake of 2005 earthquake by sending medical teams and providing scholarships to Pakistani medical students.

The President congratulated the envoy on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and expressed best wishes for his future endeavours.