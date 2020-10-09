UrduPoint.com
President For Enhanced Pak-Nigerian Trade, Defence Cooperation

Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday stressed the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in the areas of trade, economy and defence besides promoting high level contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday stressed the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in the areas of trade, economy and defence besides promoting high level contacts.

In a meeting with outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Major Gen (R) Ashimiyu A Olaniyi, who made a farewell call on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Nigeria, a President House press release said.

He said Pakistan desired to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral relations to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The president said both the countries needed to promote high level contacts and visits which would further cement bilateral relations.

Highlighting the atrocities by India security forces against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he urged the international community to play its role for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and protection of the Muslim minority in India.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the current level of cooperation and emphasized the need to further strengthen defence, trade and political relations.

The president appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing high commissioner for enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nigeria.

