Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

President for enhanced Pakistan-Malaysia cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for increasing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the areas of trade, culture and technology for the mutual benefits of two brotherly countries.

He said that Pakistan attaches significant importance to its ties with Malaysia as the two countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had unanimity of views on regional and international issues.

The President was talking to the outgoing High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the High Commissioner, he said that there existed tremendous amount of goodwill between the two countries and bilateral cooperation needed to be further expanded for the mutual advantages of the two sides.

The President stated that Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities and Malaysia needed to take advantage of the investment-friendly environment.

He said that a number of Malaysian mega companies such as auto maker Proton and Teleco Edotco had already entered into Pakistani market and were benefiting from the investment opportunities.

The President also highlighted the brutalities being committed by the Indian Security Forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Israeli military forces against the Muslims of Palestine.

He urged the international community to fulfill its obligations by granting inalienable right to self-determination to the people of IIOJ&K and Palestine.

The President thanked the Government of Malaysia for supporting Pakistan's position on Kashmir.

He appreciated the contribution made by the High Commissioner towards strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

