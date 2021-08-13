President for enhanced Pakistan-Poland cooperation in diverse areas

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that as Pakistan and Poland had huge potential in the areas of trade, there was a need to enhance bilateral business and economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that as Pakistan and Poland had huge potential in the areas of trade, there was a need to enhance bilateral business and economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He highlighted that Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities and investors from Poland should take advantage of the country's investor-friendly policies and better security environment.

The President was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, Piotr A. Opalinski, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Underscoring the need for strengthening the cultural cooperation, he said that the two countries could enhance linkages through joint ventures on preservation and restoration of national heritage and exchange of cultural delegations and promoting people-to-people contacts.

The President expressed the hope that a number of Pakistani students, studying in the Polish institutions of higher learning especially in the field of engineering and technology, would help in strengthening the cultural ties between the two countries.

He appreciated the role played by the Polish Oil and Gas Company and its desire to expand business in Pakistan. The President congratulated Piotr A. Opalinski on the successful completion of his tenure as Ambassador and also appreciated his efforts in promoting trade and economic relations between the two countries. The Polish Ambassador lauded the policies of the government, saying that Pakistan was progressing amazingly and the youth should benefit from the emerging economic opportunities.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending him hospitality and taking care of him during his stay in Pakistan.