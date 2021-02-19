UrduPoint.com
President For Enhanced Pakistan-Vietnam Trade, Economic Relations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

President for enhanced Pakistan-Vietnam trade, economic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized the need for further expanding bilateral ties with Vietnam in all areas of mutual interest including trade and economy.

He was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Vietnam, Ms. Samina Mehtab, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.  The President said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Vietnam in all spheres of bilateral and multilateral interactions.

He asked the Ambassador-designate to work for promoting trade and commercial relations with Vietnam as Pakistan offered immense investment opportunities and Vietnamese business community needed to benefit from the country's investment-friendly environment.

The President asked the Ambassador to also work for promoting the prestige and image of the country as well as highlight the tourism potential of Pakistan which was a good destination for the Vietnamese tourists with Buddhist Gandhara civilization.  He underscored the importance of bilateral political and cultural exchanges at the highest level and asked the Ambassador to explore the possibilities of such exchanges which greatly helped in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.  The President congratulated the Ambassador-designate over her appointment as Pakistan's Ambassador to Vietnam and expressed the hope that she would work for further enhancing bilateral relations with Vietnam.

