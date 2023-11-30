Open Menu

President For Enhanced Partnership With WHO To Overcome Health Challenges

Published November 30, 2023

President for enhanced partnership with WHO to overcome health challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for further enhancing the partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in Pakistan to effectively overcome various health challenges, being faced by the country.

The president, talking to outgoing Country Director of WHO, Dr Palitha Mahipala, who called on him, appreciated the role of WHO in strengthening Pakistan’s Primary healthcare system, besides providing support to various government initiatives.

During the meeting, Dr Palitha Mahipala highlighted the role of WHO in improving Pakistan's healthcare system and supporting efforts to revitalize healthcare facilities in the country, especially during last year’s floods.

He said that the WHO would continue to support Pakistan for improving the health of its people.

President Alvi emphasised the need for creating awareness about the importance of mental health and early counselling at the household level.

He remarked that the availability of a mental health toolkit to deal with mental stress in the families needed to be ensured.

He said that establishing mental health support systems and enhancing people’s accessibility to quality mental health services in the country, required the input of multiple stakeholders.

The president expressed satisfaction over the fact that Pakistan’s society had witnessed a positive change in its attitude towards the rights of persons with disabilities, adding that concerted efforts were needed to ensure their rights.

Dr Palitha Mahipala lauded the commendable role played by President Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi in raising awareness about various health issues, including breast cancer, mental health and the rights of persons with disabilities.

The president appreciated the role and commitment of Dr Palitha Mahipala for strengthening the health sector of Pakistan and wished him success for his future endeavours.

